Political Firestorm in Bengal: Ghosh vs. Banerjee Over Migrant Allegations

BJP's Dilip Ghosh accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of electoral gains through illegal immigrants, suggesting voter list revisions similar to Bihar. Banerjee retaliates, accusing BJP of discrimination against Bengalis. West Bengal politics heats up as leaders clash over identity, migration, and voter list integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:51 IST
BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political exchange, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of leveraging the votes of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to win elections. Ghosh has called for a voter list revision similar to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted in Bihar, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

In response, Chief Minister Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the party discriminates against Bengali-speaking citizens. During a rally in Kolkata, she decried alleged harassment based on language and regional identity, citing incidents in Maharashtra and Assam as evidence of widespread bias against Bengalis.

Meanwhile, BJP figures like Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and MLA Agnimitra Paul continued their critique of Banerjee, accusing her administration of compromising state security for political benefits. Additionally, BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari called for a purge of the voter list to remove names of alleged illegal immigrants, framing it as a matter of national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

