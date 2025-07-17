HDFC AMC's Profit Surge Fuels Market Confidence

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a robust 24% increase in its quarterly profit after tax (PAT), climbing to Rs 748 crore for the period ending June 2025. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 604 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The asset management firm also saw a 25% rise in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 968 crore compared to Rs 775.2 crore a year prior. This financial performance was detailed in a regulatory filing submitted by HDFC AMC.

Following the release of these strong quarterly results, shares of HDFC AMC soared by 3.5%, hitting a 52-week high on the BSE before settling at Rs 5,505.95, an increase of 2.78%. The company remains a key investment manager with a broad asset class mix and a comprehensive national distribution network.

