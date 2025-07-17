HDFC AMC's Profit Surge Fuels Market Confidence
HDFC Asset Management Company posted a significant 24% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 748 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, up from Rs 604 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, the company's revenue rose by 25% to Rs 968 crore. Its shares climbed after the results announcement.
- Country:
- India
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a robust 24% increase in its quarterly profit after tax (PAT), climbing to Rs 748 crore for the period ending June 2025. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 604 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The asset management firm also saw a 25% rise in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 968 crore compared to Rs 775.2 crore a year prior. This financial performance was detailed in a regulatory filing submitted by HDFC AMC.
Following the release of these strong quarterly results, shares of HDFC AMC soared by 3.5%, hitting a 52-week high on the BSE before settling at Rs 5,505.95, an increase of 2.78%. The company remains a key investment manager with a broad asset class mix and a comprehensive national distribution network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
