Supreme Court Intensifies Hunt for Missing Child in International Custody Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, the Supreme Court of India has intensified efforts to locate a four-year-old child involved in a contentious international custody dispute. The top court has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue a lookout notice for a Russian woman accused of fleeing with the child, born out of wedlock with her Indian husband.

The directive comes from a Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, who have also mandated the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Defence Colony Police Station to swiftly trace and return the missing child to the father. In addition, Indian authorities have been ordered to confiscate the woman's passport, while airport and immigration officials are tasked with monitoring all exit points nationwide.

With a scheduled hearing on the matter set for Friday, the Court expects full cooperation from the highest Russian Embassy authorities and directed MEA officers to approach the Russian Embassy for permission to enter relevant residential premises. Allegations have emerged of the woman's affiliation with an embassy official, alongside concerns raised over her legal counsel's conduct. The couple, who had initially met in China, were wed in India in 2017, stirring diplomatic complexities into an already challenging case.

(With inputs from agencies.)