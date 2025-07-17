Left Menu

Brazil's Congress Eases Environmental Licensing Amid Controversy

Brazil's Congress passed a controversial bill loosening environmental licensing, with strong agribusiness support and opposition from environmentalists and EU lawmakers. The legislation allows certain projects to proceed without permits, drawing criticism from Environment Minister Marina Silva. President Lula could veto parts or the entire bill, with potential court challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:13 IST
Brazil's Congress has passed contentious new legislation that significantly relaxes environmental licensing requirements, posing a challenge to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's environmental ambitions. The bill saw strong support within Congress, particularly from the influential agribusiness sector, despite vocal opposition from environmentalists and European Union lawmakers.

Critics warn that the legislation could misalign Brazil with international environmental standards by permitting projects like dams and sanitation infrastructure without necessary permits. Environment Minister Marina Silva condemned the measure as a major setback, while some members of President Lula's cabinet showed initial support.

The bill's passage coincides with mounting pressure on Brazil's environmental agency, Ibama, to authorize oil drilling by Petrobras off the coast of Amapa. Senate head Davi Alcolumbre, advocating for local economic development, played a key role in advancing the legislation, which could fast-track government-designated strategic projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

