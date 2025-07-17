Left Menu

Jio Financial Services Reports Profitable Q1: Key Acquisitions and Growth in Revenue

Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a 4% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 325 crore, for the first quarter of 2025, alongside acquiring Jio Payments Bank from SBI. Revenue surged to Rs 619 crore due to increased interest income, while significant expenditures and investments were incurred in their expansion and subsidiary partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:54 IST
Jio Financial Services Reports Profitable Q1: Key Acquisitions and Growth in Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) marked a significant milestone, recording a consolidated net profit increase of 4% at Rs 325 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, compared to Rs 313 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income demonstrated robust growth, reaching Rs 619 crore, up from Rs 418 crore in the year-ago period. This was primarily driven by a doubling of interest income to Rs 363 crore compared to Rs 162 crore.

Expanding its foothold, JFSL acquired 7.9 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited from State Bank of India, making JPBL a wholly-owned subsidiary. Notably, this acquisition led to a fair value gain on remeasurement of Rs 439.16 crore. Furthering its expansion strategy, JFSL also invested in Jio BlackRock Asset Management and obtained SEBI registration for its advisory branch, indicative of its aggressive financial sector outreach.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025