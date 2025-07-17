Left Menu

India's Oil Strategy: Diversifying Amid Russian Sanction Threats

India remains confident in securing oil from alternative sources despite the threat of US sanctions on purchasers of Russian oil. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized India's diversification efforts, citing new suppliers and domestic exploration as key strategies to mitigate potential disruptions in Russian oil sourcing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:15 IST
India's Oil Strategy: Diversifying Amid Russian Sanction Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has downplayed fears of US sanctions on nations buying Russian oil, with Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressing confidence in sourcing oil from alternative countries. India's efforts to diversify its oil imports, primarily from the Middle East, have seen a notable shift towards Russia due to attractive discounts.

Following the West's distancing from Russian crude post-Ukraine invasion, Indian refiners capitalized on the opportunity, making Russia a major supplier, now accounting for 40% of its imports. However, should Russian oil supplies be affected, India is prepared to revert to pre-crisis sourcing strategies.

Minister Puri, speaking at the Urja Varta annual conference, highlighted the exploration of new domestic oil sites and partnerships with global entities like BP to ensure a steady oil supply. He remains optimistic, noting the current stability in oil prices and ongoing discussions on increasing ethanol blending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025