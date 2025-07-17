Rajan Gajaria Steps into Vice Chairman Role at Advanta Seeds

Advanta Seeds, a globally recognized company under the UPL Group, announced the appointment of Rajan Gajaria as vice chairman. Gajaria, who has been on the board of UPL SAS and Advanta for the past two years, brings over three decades of experience in the agriculture sector.

With a notable career at Corteva Agriscience, Gajaria has also been active on multiple boards, collaborating closely with CEOs, venture capitalists, and private equity investors. His comprehensive understanding of the industry positions him well to steer Advanta's strategic leadership efforts.

In his new role, Gajaria is set to focus on enhancing shareholder value through innovative investment strategies and leading Advanta's growth via mergers and acquisitions. 'Rajan's expertise will be pivotal as we advance our strategic initiatives,' stated Jai Shroff, CEO and Chairman of UPL Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)