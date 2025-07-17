Left Menu

Kurdistan Steps Up Oil Exports with New Agreement

The Kurdistan Regional Government has agreed to deliver 230,000 barrels of oil per day to SOMO for export, following a new federal agreement. Production is currently at 280,000 bpd, with 50,000 bpd allocated for local use. Revenue, minus costs, goes to the federal treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:31 IST
Kurdistan Steps Up Oil Exports with New Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq is set to begin delivering a substantial 230,000 barrels of oil per day to the state oil marketer SOMO, according to a freshly approved agreement by the federal cabinet.

The statement released on Thursday noted that current production levels in the region are at 280,000 barrels per day. Of this total, 50,000 barrels are designated for local consumption, with the KRG covering production and transportation costs for this domestic allocation.

Additionally, revenue generated from the refined oil products will be directed to the federal treasury after deductions for various expenses, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025