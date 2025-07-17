Left Menu

Ukraine's Power Grid Restoration Amidst Ongoing Russian Tensions

Ukraine has restored 2.2 GW of power generation capacity in 2025 following Russian air strikes. Outgoing energy minister German Galushchenko, soon to lead the justice ministry, reported 470 cyberattacks since the 2022 invasion, with a total restoration goal of 3.7 GW by year's end.

  • Ukraine

Ukraine has made significant strides in restoring power generation, achieving a capacity restoration of 2.2 gigawatts in 2025. This recovery follows extensive damage caused by Russian air strikes.

The outgoing energy minister, German Galushchenko, who will soon take on the role of justice minister, emphasized the ambitious goal of restoring a total of 3.7 gigawatts by the end of the year.

Galushchenko also highlighted the intense cyber warfare Ukraine's energy sector has faced, with 470 complex cyberattacks recorded since Russia's invasion in 2022.

