Indo-Russian Partnership Accelerates Delivery of AK-203 Rifles

Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) has announced its plan to complete the delivery of AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian armed forces nearly 22 months ahead of schedule. The venture, which operates a facility in Korwa, Uttar Pradesh, expects to fulfill the entire order by December 2030, instead of October 2032.

Under a contract valued at Rs 5,200 crore, IRRPL will supply a total of 6,01,427 rifles. Currently, 48,000 rifles have been delivered, with another 22,000 expected by the end of the year. Major General S K Sharma, CEO of IRRPL, highlighted the company's capability to manufacture 12,000 rifles per month from 2026.

The modernized AK-203, replacing the INSAS rifles, will primarily be deployed along India's northern and western borders. With a joint venture ownership split of 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian, the company has made significant strides towards indigenization, achieving 100% Transfer of Technology from Russia. IRRPL is also eyeing export opportunities after fulfilling domestic requirements.

