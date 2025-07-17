Indo-Russian Partnership Accelerates Delivery of AK-203 Rifles
Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) is set to complete the delivery of over 6 lakh AK-203 rifles to the Indian armed forces ahead of schedule, by December 2030. The joint venture, combining Indian and Russian expertise, aims to ramp up production and achieve complete indigenization.
Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) has announced its plan to complete the delivery of AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian armed forces nearly 22 months ahead of schedule. The venture, which operates a facility in Korwa, Uttar Pradesh, expects to fulfill the entire order by December 2030, instead of October 2032.
Under a contract valued at Rs 5,200 crore, IRRPL will supply a total of 6,01,427 rifles. Currently, 48,000 rifles have been delivered, with another 22,000 expected by the end of the year. Major General S K Sharma, CEO of IRRPL, highlighted the company's capability to manufacture 12,000 rifles per month from 2026.
The modernized AK-203, replacing the INSAS rifles, will primarily be deployed along India's northern and western borders. With a joint venture ownership split of 50.5% Indian and 49.5% Russian, the company has made significant strides towards indigenization, achieving 100% Transfer of Technology from Russia. IRRPL is also eyeing export opportunities after fulfilling domestic requirements.
