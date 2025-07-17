India's $1.5 Trillion Green Investment Quest by 2030

India needs a substantial $1.5 trillion investment by 2030 to combat climate challenges, as per a Deloitte India report. The focus is on boosting renewable energy, biofuels, and sustainable infrastructure to transition towards a greener future.

Critical investment areas highlighted include water security, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, and digital systems. Achieving a target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity requires $200–250 billion, with an emphasis on grid integration and advanced manufacturing.

Strategic harnessing of climate finance is crucial for India's decarbonisation efforts, offering vast investment prospects in sectors ready for sustainable growth. Innovative financial instruments are vital for mobilising necessary capital, ensuring resilience against climate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)