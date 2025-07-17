Pecorino Romano Producers Rally Against Looming U.S. Tariffs
Italy's Pecorino Romano cheese producers are lobbying against new U.S. tariffs that could harm exports. President of the cheese consortium, Gianni Maoddi, argues for the cheese's unique qualities in ongoing talks with U.S. and EU officials. Increased tariffs threaten the cheese's affordability for industrial buyers.
Pecorino Romano cheese producers, recognized for their unique product, are mobilizing against prospective U.S. tariffs that threaten to boost consumer prices and potentially shrink their export market in America.
Leading these efforts is Gianni Maoddi, president of the Consorzio di Tutela del Pecorino Romano, who emphasised the cheese's 140-year popularity in the U.S., accounting for 40% of exports. The consortium is coordinating with officials from the European Commissioner for Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative to highlight Pecorino Romano's distinct characteristics.
With tariffs set to rise from 10% to 30%, Maoddi warns that industrial buyers, who significantly contribute to U.S. sales, might turn to alternative products. Supporting these diplomatic efforts, Giuseppe Capuani of "I Buonatavola" stresses the importance of compromise in mitigating these economic tensions.
