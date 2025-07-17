Left Menu

Tata Communications Faces Profit Slide Amid Revenue Growth

Tata Communications reported a 43% decrease in consolidated profit to Rs 190.14 crore for Q1 ending June 2025, compared to Rs 332.93 crore a year prior. Despite the profit drop, the company's consolidated income from operations grew by 6.5%, with a significant rise in data services revenue.

Tata Communications experienced a significant dip in consolidated profit, plunging 43% to Rs 190.14 crore in the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This drop stands in stark contrast to the Rs 332.93 crore profit recorded during the same timeframe last year.

Despite the profit decline, Tata Communications reported a 6.5% increase in consolidated income from operations, reaching Rs 5,959.85 crore compared to Rs 5,592.32 crore in June 2024. The company made this announcement in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Managing Director and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan emphasized the company's resilience amid macroeconomic challenges, highlighting double-digit growth in the order book and modest margin increases. Notably, revenue from data services surged by 9.5% to Rs 5,151.72 crore.

