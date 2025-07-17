Left Menu

Kerala on High Alert: Second Nipah Case Sparks Statewide Vigilance

Kerala's Health Minister confirms 674 under Nipah virus scrutiny across the state, with 36 in the highest-risk category. After a second fatal case in Palakkad, heightened alerts and monitoring are underway. The government awaits confirmation from the Pune Institute of Virology as field activities intensify.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is on high alert after the confirmation of a second Nipah virus case, Health Minister Veena George announced on Thursday, with 674 individuals currently under observation. The affected regions include Malappuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode, among others.

In Malappuram, notable developments include 12 individuals under isolation and treatment, while 88 samples reported negative results. Seventeen individuals are in isolation in Palakkad. Field-level actions have been ramped up across the state, with 32 people classified in the highest-risk category and 111 monitored as high-risk.

The state's vigilance follows the death of a 58-year-old man from Palakkad. Subsequent samples confirmed his Nipah infection. Minister George has issued statewide alerts, particularly to hospitals in six districts, urging them to report potential Nipah symptoms promptly. As the situation unfolds, intensive care has been prioritized for serious cases, with anticipation of further confirmations pending from the Pune Institute of Virology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

