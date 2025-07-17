Left Menu

Maharashtra Teams Up with UC Berkeley for Energy Innovation

The Maharashtra government has partnered with the University of California, Berkeley, to enhance energy research and strategic collaboration. The agreement aims to drive innovation in clean and affordable electricity, energy storage technology, and climate resilience. It will benefit local institutions through training and sustainable development initiatives.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:02 IST
The Maharashtra government has forged a strategic partnership with the University of California, Berkeley, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting energy research and policy development. This significant collaboration was cemented in Mumbai with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance, marking a progressive step toward sustainable energy solutions.

Key focal areas include advancements in clean and affordable electricity, energy storage technologies, and climate resilience policies. The alliance is poised to stimulate local innovation and provide new training opportunities, aligning with Maharashtra's evolving energy needs. As Chief Minister Fadnavis noted, this partnership could usher in a new era of energy innovation in the state.

The flexible nature of the MoU allows for expanding projects, promising a dynamic future in the sector. Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Abha Shukla highlighted the potential for local institutions to benefit from increased innovation and capacity building as Maharashtra moves toward a more sustainable energy future.

