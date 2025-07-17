PMK Leader Urges Urgent Monsoon Preparations in Tamil Nadu
PMK founder S. Ramadoss calls for immediate release of Rs 1,000 crore to repair Tamil Nadu's water infrastructure ahead of heavy monsoon rains. He highlights the risk posed by improper maintenance of 90 dams and damaged water control mechanisms. Additionally, he critiques police handling of a high-profile case.
- Country:
- India
In light of the anticipated heavy monsoon rains, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss has voiced concern over Tamil Nadu's readiness, urging the state government to urgently allocate Rs 1,000 crore for crucial water infrastructure repairs and maintenance. He spoke at a press conference at his Thailapuram residence, highlighting the dire need for action.
Ramadoss emphasized that this year's rainfall is expected to surpass previous records, putting the state's dams and waterways at significant risk. He reported that 90 dams are currently under maintenance and identified the structural damage to the Thamirabarani river as a major concern. He pointed to the deteriorating condition of shutters, chains, and rubbers within the water control systems.
Calling for preventive measures, he insisted on acting before the North East monsoon's arrival to prevent substantial losses. Additionally, Ramadoss criticized the police department's handling of the Thiruppuvanam Ajith Marana case, pointing out judiciary dissatisfaction, thus urging a reevaluation of police protocols.
