Telangana Cricket Association Seeks Probe into HCA Financial Scandal

The Telangana Cricket Association has requested the Enforcement Directorate to investigate financial irregularities linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association members. Allegations implicate politicians BRS MLC K Kavitha and MLA KT Rama Rao in corruption concerning HCA over the past decade. This follows arrests tied to document forgery and fund misappropriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:33 IST
The founder of Telangana Cricket Association, Laxminarayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Cricket Association on Thursday formally requested the Enforcement Directorate to delve deeper into accusations of financial misdeeds involving Jagan Mohan Rao and several Apex Council members from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The complaint also highlights the potential involvement of prominent politicians, BRS MLC K Kavitha and MLA KT Rama Rao, in alleged corrupt practices associated with the HCA over the past ten years.

This appeal follows recent arrests by the Central Bureau of Investigation, who detained HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao and four others amid allegations of document forgery and misuse of funds. Telangana Cricket Association founder, Laxminarayan, stressed the importance of addressing corruption within HCA, especially regarding funds provided by the BCCI.

Earlier, the Telangana Cricket Association had also urged the CID to intensify its investigation. They emphasized the need to examine fund allocations from the BCCI, noting that despite substantial financial support, Hyderabad's cricket infrastructure remains undeveloped.

The association alleges that Kavitha and KT Rama Rao have been exerting undue influence over the HCA operations since the formation of Telangana State. Furthermore, the CBI alleged that Jagan Mohan Rao, in cooperation with others, intimidated IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad officials for exclusive tickets and privileges.

The HCA president is accused of forging documents to illegitimately gain his position, implicating other collaborators in this complex web of deceit (ANI).

