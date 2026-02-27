Judiciary Triumphs: Kavitha's Liberation in Politically Charged Liquor Case

In a significant turn of events, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha expressed relief on Friday following her discharge in the controversial Delhi excise policy case. The judiciary, she emphasized, has unraveled what she calls a 'web of lies' spun around the case, which she argues was politically motivated.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserted that the charges were part of a political vendetta targeting opposition parties. The court's decision to dismiss allegations against her and other high-profile politicians is a validation she eagerly awaited.

Anticipating future political moves, Kavitha announced plans to establish her own party within two months. Her statement follows a Delhi court's exoneration of several individuals, including prominent politicians, with the court citing no evidence of overarching conspiracy or criminal intent.