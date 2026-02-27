Left Menu

Judiciary Triumphs: Kavitha's Liberation in Politically Charged Liquor Case

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha expressed relief after being discharged in the Delhi excise policy case. She claims the case was politically motivated. A Delhi court dismissed the charges against her and others, citing no evidence of criminal intent. Kavitha plans to launch her own party soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:03 IST
Judiciary Triumphs: Kavitha's Liberation in Politically Charged Liquor Case
Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha expressed relief on Friday following her discharge in the controversial Delhi excise policy case. The judiciary, she emphasized, has unraveled what she calls a 'web of lies' spun around the case, which she argues was politically motivated.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserted that the charges were part of a political vendetta targeting opposition parties. The court's decision to dismiss allegations against her and other high-profile politicians is a validation she eagerly awaited.

Anticipating future political moves, Kavitha announced plans to establish her own party within two months. Her statement follows a Delhi court's exoneration of several individuals, including prominent politicians, with the court citing no evidence of overarching conspiracy or criminal intent.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026