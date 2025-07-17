Left Menu

New Mandate: Comprehensive Counselling in Adoption Process

The Central Adoption Resource Authority mandates counselling at all adoption stages. State agencies must appoint counsellors at state and district levels to support prospective adoptive parents, children, and biological parents. This initiative aims to aid in the adoption process, child transitions, and parent decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:39 IST
New Mandate: Comprehensive Counselling in Adoption Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Adoption Resource Authority has instituted a new directive mandating that counselling services be provided at every stage of the adoption process, a measure aimed at supporting all involved parties, from prospective parents to biological families.

In a move reported first by PTI on July 9, the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Thursday announced that state-level adoption agencies are now required to designate or empanel qualified counsellors. This will be enforced at both state and district levels to ensure comprehensive support throughout the adoption journey.

Compulsory counselling is to be offered during key phases: for prospective adoptive parents during the Home Study Report, for older children transitioning to new homes, and for biological parents about the finality of their decision and the child's rights. This initiative emphasizes the importance of psychological support in facilitating smoother adoption processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025