New Mandate: Comprehensive Counselling in Adoption Process

The Central Adoption Resource Authority has instituted a new directive mandating that counselling services be provided at every stage of the adoption process, a measure aimed at supporting all involved parties, from prospective parents to biological families.

In a move reported first by PTI on July 9, the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Thursday announced that state-level adoption agencies are now required to designate or empanel qualified counsellors. This will be enforced at both state and district levels to ensure comprehensive support throughout the adoption journey.

Compulsory counselling is to be offered during key phases: for prospective adoptive parents during the Home Study Report, for older children transitioning to new homes, and for biological parents about the finality of their decision and the child's rights. This initiative emphasizes the importance of psychological support in facilitating smoother adoption processes.

