Left Menu

Tension in Tamil Nadu: BJP Leader Blocked from Meeting Detained Teachers

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran was barred by police from meeting teachers detained for protesting job regularization in Chennai. Criticizing the police's focus, Nagendran linked the issue to broader failings in law enforcement, highlighting an unsolved child rape case. He also accused the DMK of breaking promises to educators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:50 IST
Tension in Tamil Nadu: BJP Leader Blocked from Meeting Detained Teachers
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran was prevented by police from meeting part-time teachers detained during protests in Chennai. These educators, advocating for job regularization, were held at a government venue in Triplicane.

Nagendran criticized police priorities, highlighting an unsolved case involving the rape of a 10-year-old in Thiruvallore, while lamenting the treatment of the protesting teachers.

He accused the DMK government of betraying teachers' employment assurances and condemned remarks made by DMK MP Trichy Siva about a former CM. Nagendran warned of repercussions in upcoming elections, asserting confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025