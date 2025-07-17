Tension in Tamil Nadu: BJP Leader Blocked from Meeting Detained Teachers
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran was barred by police from meeting teachers detained for protesting job regularization in Chennai. Criticizing the police's focus, Nagendran linked the issue to broader failings in law enforcement, highlighting an unsolved child rape case. He also accused the DMK of breaking promises to educators.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran was prevented by police from meeting part-time teachers detained during protests in Chennai. These educators, advocating for job regularization, were held at a government venue in Triplicane.
Nagendran criticized police priorities, highlighting an unsolved case involving the rape of a 10-year-old in Thiruvallore, while lamenting the treatment of the protesting teachers.
He accused the DMK government of betraying teachers' employment assurances and condemned remarks made by DMK MP Trichy Siva about a former CM. Nagendran warned of repercussions in upcoming elections, asserting confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance's strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
