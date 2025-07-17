Tension in Tamil Nadu: BJP Leader Blocked from Meeting Detained Teachers

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran was prevented by police from meeting part-time teachers detained during protests in Chennai. These educators, advocating for job regularization, were held at a government venue in Triplicane.

Nagendran criticized police priorities, highlighting an unsolved case involving the rape of a 10-year-old in Thiruvallore, while lamenting the treatment of the protesting teachers.

He accused the DMK government of betraying teachers' employment assurances and condemned remarks made by DMK MP Trichy Siva about a former CM. Nagendran warned of repercussions in upcoming elections, asserting confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance's strength.

