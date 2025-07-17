Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Development, Hygiene, and Security in Varanasi

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, conducted an extensive evaluation of development initiatives and the law and order situation in Varanasi at the Circuit House on Thursday. He instructed officials to accelerate all ongoing projects with a mission-driven approach, emphasizing the importance of timely completion. Adityanath underscored Varanasi's need to uphold cleanliness standards, aspiring to rank among the top five cleanest cities. The Municipal Commissioner was tasked with organizing regular sanitation drives to meet these goals.

The Chief Minister urged robust promotion of the state's new building bylaws to boost public awareness. He called for seminars and the use of social and digital media for widespread outreach. On the issue of road widening, he emphasized the need to relocate religious structures in consultation with local residents and find appropriate alternatives. Adityanath firmly warned agencies against project delays, urging strict accountability.

The Chief Minister directed the prompt initiation of the Dalmandi road widening post-monsoon and intensified Varanasi's mission to become Tuberculosis-Free by November, with active public representative involvement in the health campaign. He instructed the Power Department to deliver continuous electricity and required the District Basic Education Officer to secure full enrollment in council schools, with necessary provisions for supplies, infrastructure, and staffing.

Addressing law and order, Adityanath instructed officials to closely monitor and penalize those disturbing social harmony through fake social media accounts. He advised law enforcement to act against individuals inciting caste-based tensions or engaging in peace-threatening activities. Emphasizing a robust local intelligence network and greater police vigilance, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed him on preparations for the Shravan month, addressing law enforcement and traffic management.

Attendees included state ministers, district officials, and department leaders, including Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh, Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, and other key figures contributing to the strategic planning for Varanasi's development and security. (ANI)

