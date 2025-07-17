Left Menu

Gujarat's Infrastructure Overhaul: CM Patel Drives Panchayat Empowerment

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has initiated a Rs 65 crore plan to enhance infrastructure in District and Taluka Panchayats. This includes funding for new office buildings, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting systems, reinforcing public services and environmental sustainability across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:17 IST
Gujarat's Infrastructure Overhaul: CM Patel Drives Panchayat Empowerment
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is spearheading a transformative initiative aimed at bolstering infrastructure within local self-government institutions, notably District and Taluka Panchayats across the region. As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the 2025-26 budget has earmarked Rs 65 crore towards the establishment of modern, well-equipped, and spacious Taluka Panchayat offices. This financial allocation is anticipated to significantly enhance service delivery and convenience for citizens.

In a bid to further promote sustainability, Chief Minister Patel has prioritize the integration of solar energy by fitting solar rooftop systems on Taluka Panchayat offices. This eco-friendly endeavor, designed to reduce electricity costs and promote self-sufficiency, has already seen completion in 104 offices, with work progressing on 27 more. Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Catch the Rain" initiative has prompted the installation of rainwater harvesting systems in 31 Taluka Panchayat offices as part of broader conservation efforts.

Responding to the needs for dedicated office spaces, administrative approval has been granted for the construction of new buildings in 11 additional Taluka Panchayats. Furthermore, Rs 20.55 crore has been set aside for similar projects in six talukas. As mandated by the State Government's Department of Panchayat, Rural Housing, and Rural Development, new constructions will adhere to safety norms and include essential rainwater harvesting features. Collectively, these measures promise to elevate public infrastructure while enhancing Gujarat's service delivery mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

