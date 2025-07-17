Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Welcomes Kanwariya Devotees with Reverence in Haridwar

In a spirited event at Haridwar's Ganga Ghat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored Shiva devotees, underscoring the spiritual significance of the Kanwar Yatra. He praised PM Modi's efforts in cultural preservation and advocated for a peaceful pilgrimage. Dhami reiterated the event's spiritual and cultural importance for the country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a grand appearance at Haridwar's Ganga Ghat near Om Bridge, where he participated in an event honoring Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas. Demonstrating humility, Dhami washed the feet of these devotees as part of the ceremony and lauded their devotion.

In his address, Dhami expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the devotees and praised the seamless organization by administrative officers and the Haridwar Police. The significance of the Kanwar Yatra, he said, extends beyond spirituality, representing India's enduring culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Dhami highlighted the ongoing efforts to preserve cultural heritage, such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Dhami also drew attention to the Adi Kailash Yatra, spearheaded by PM Modi, and proposed the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor to enhance Haridwar's cultural appeal. He urged a peaceful pilgrimage, reminding devotees of the journey's spiritual purpose and cautioning against any disturbance. The Chief Minister emphasized that this sacred event should invoke inner peace and true devotion among the participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

