Tragedy in Bilaspur: Three Young Lives Lost

In Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh, three girls drowned in a water-filled pit while attempting to rescue their goats. The tragic accident happened near a railway line. Despite villagers' efforts to save them, the girls were pronounced dead at a local health center. Authorities have offered condolences and support to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:38 IST
In a tragic incident in Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh, three young girls met an untimely death when they drowned in a water-filled pit while attempting to rescue their goats, police reported on Thursday.

The accident occurred as Sunita (14), Kranti (12), and Sangeeta (12) were grazing goats near a railway line. Their goats wandered into the deep pit, prompting the girls to follow, leading to their tragic demise.

Villagers managed to pull the girls out and rushed them to the Community Health Centre, but they were declared dead on arrival. Local authorities, including State Minister for Agriculture's brother, visited the grieving families to offer condolences and assistance.

