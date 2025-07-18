Left Menu

Slovakia Lifts Block on EU's 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia

Slovakia will cease blocking the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced. After securing guarantees against potential damages from an EU plan to end all Russian gas imports by 2028, Slovakia will now permit the approval of sanctions targeting Moscow’s energy revenue, banks, and military industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:22 IST
Slovakia Lifts Block on EU's 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Robert Fico declared on Thursday that Slovakia would halt its obstruction of the European Union's 18th sanctions package against Russia. The move follows assurances given to Slovakia regarding potential damages tied to the EU's goal of halting Russian gas imports by 2028.

EU diplomats informed Reuters that ambassadors from EU countries will convene on Friday morning to approve the sanctions, initially proposed by the European Commission last month. The measures aim to hit Russia's energy revenue, banks, and military industry, including a floating price cap on Russian oil at 15% below the recent market average.

Slovakia had repeatedly vetoed the package in hopes of concessions, but with agreements now secured to manage potential energy shortfalls and cost increases, the country is set to support the sanctions. Malta, which had voiced earlier concerns, will also back the latest measures.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025