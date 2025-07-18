Slovakia Lifts Block on EU's 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia

Prime Minister Robert Fico declared on Thursday that Slovakia would halt its obstruction of the European Union's 18th sanctions package against Russia. The move follows assurances given to Slovakia regarding potential damages tied to the EU's goal of halting Russian gas imports by 2028.

EU diplomats informed Reuters that ambassadors from EU countries will convene on Friday morning to approve the sanctions, initially proposed by the European Commission last month. The measures aim to hit Russia's energy revenue, banks, and military industry, including a floating price cap on Russian oil at 15% below the recent market average.

Slovakia had repeatedly vetoed the package in hopes of concessions, but with agreements now secured to manage potential energy shortfalls and cost increases, the country is set to support the sanctions. Malta, which had voiced earlier concerns, will also back the latest measures.