Asian LNG Deals: A Double-Edged Sword for Climate Goals

Asian nations are purchasing more US liquefied natural gas to ease trade tensions with the US. However, experts warn this could jeopardize their long-term renewable energy goals by locking them into outdated infrastructure and hindering progress towards cleaner energy sources like solar and wind.

Updated: 18-07-2025 11:15 IST
  • Vietnam

Asian countries are boosting their purchases of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a strategic move to mitigate trade deficits amid escalating tariff tensions with the Trump administration. Though seen as a quick fix for trade relations, experts warn this could undermine these nations' renewable energy aspirations and overall energy security.

Vietnam and Japan have already inked significant deals, with others like India considering easing import taxes to accommodate more US LNG. The US's push for these deals dates back before Trump but has gained momentum under his trade policies. The Alaska LNG project is a prime focus, offering a direct route for US gas to Asian markets.

Critics argue that these long-term LNG contracts pose a threat to renewable progress, locking countries into fossil fuel-reliant infrastructure that's both costly and outdated. Furthermore, energy security remains a concern as geopolitical instabilities could impact LNG availability, stressing the case for increased renewable energy investment.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

