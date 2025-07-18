Left Menu

EU Strikes Hard: New Sanctions Target Russian Energy Sector

The European Union has agreed on its 18th sanctions package against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, focusing on the energy sector. The measures include lowering the G7's price cap for crude oil to $47.6 per barrel and banning transactions related to Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines and financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:28 IST
EU Strikes Hard: New Sanctions Target Russian Energy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has unveiled its 18th set of sanctions against Russia, aiming to intensify economic pressure over the ongoing war in Ukraine. This comprehensive package specifically targets Russia's oil and energy sector with a lowered G7 price cap on crude oil. According to diplomats, the cap is now set at $47.6 per barrel.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the potency of the sanctions, describing them as among the toughest yet. She stressed the intention to continually escalate pressure on Moscow, making it imperative for the Kremlin to halt its aggressive actions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, highlighting that the measures are aiming directly at Russia's banking, energy, and military-industrial capabilities. The package also includes prohibitions on transactions involving Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines and its financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025