Left Menu

European Markets React to Earnings Amid Trade Policy Watch

European shares witnessed a rise on Friday, fueled by corporate earnings insights amidst concerns on U.S. tariff policies. The STOXX 600 index marked a modest gain, reflecting a positive trend alongside major indexes like the DAX, CAC 40, and FTSE 100. Notable movers included Saab, Vestas Wind Systems, and Electrolux.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:19 IST
European Markets React to Earnings Amid Trade Policy Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, European stock markets marked gains, buoyed by corporate earnings as investors scrutinized potential impacts of U.S. tariffs on business operations. Such attention shifted focus to how these earnings reflect broader economic health in a tariff-laden environment.

The STOXX 600 rose by 0.3%, aiming for its second consecutive weekly increase. Major indexes like Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40, and the UK's FTSE 100 also experienced slight rises. Wall Street had touched record highs due to favorable economic data, showing strong consumer spending.

Swedish defense company Saab surged 12.7% following a robust second-quarter report exceeding forecasts, while Vestas Wind Systems saw an 8.8% uptick due to a J.P. Morgan upgrade. Conversely, Electrolux suffered a 14.6% drop after poor European results, as Reliance Industries acquired Kelvinator from them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025