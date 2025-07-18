Left Menu

Reviving Georgia's Tea Legacy: From Soviet Ruins to A New Era

The collapse of the Soviet Union decimated Georgia's once-thriving tea industry in Guria. Now, locals are working to revive it for a new era. Nika Sioridze and Baaka Babunashvili's GreenGold Tea, among others, is rejuvenating abandoned plantations with a focus on quality, aiming to reclaim Georgia's tea reputation.

In the lush hills of Georgia's Guria region, a renewed effort is underway to breathe life back into a once-flourishing tea industry that crumbled with the Soviet Union's fall. The Soviet-era institute that once drove the industry lies abandoned, a relic of a bygone era.

The Soviet collapse opened the Georgian market to cheaper Asian alternatives, leading to a sharp decline in local tea production. By 2016 it had plummeted by 99% from its 1985 peak. Megreladze, whose mother worked at the now-defunct Anaseuli institute, recalls how Georgia, a young independent state, grappled to save its tea legacy.

Local entrepreneurs like Nika Sioridze and Baaka Babunashvili are restoring abandoned plantations to revitalize this heritage. Their GreenGold Tea company utilizes a repurposed Soviet silk factory to produce high-quality tea, aiming to distinguish Georgian tea in a competitive market.

