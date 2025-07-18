Global Energy Alliance Fuels India-Malawi Clean Energy Collaborative

Honourable Ibrahim Imed Matola, Malawi's Minister of Energy, recently visited India to enhance collaboration in clean energy transition and sustainable development. Key discussions with Indian officials focused on partnerships in clean energy, grid modernization, and addressing regional challenges in energy access and low-carbon technology transition.

During the visit, Minister Matola explored South Asia's largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Delhi. This initiative showcases measurable financial savings and stands as a scalable model for urban energy resilience. Malawi aims to replicate such models for its ongoing 20 MW BESS project in Lilongwe, backed by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

The visit underscores Malawi's intent to adopt India's advancements in battery storage and digital grid solutions. Applauding India's leadership in energy innovation, Matola highlighted Malawi's goal to electrify 2.7 million homes by 2030. The GEAPP partnership is pivotal for Malawi's energy transition, fostering a global effort to combat climate change.

