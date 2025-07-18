Bandhan Bank Faces Challenges Amid Profit Decline
Bandhan Bank's net profit declined by 65% to Rs 372 crore in Q1 FY26 due to rising bad loans and decreased core income. Despite a slight rise in total income, the bank's asset quality worsened, and provisions doubled. The bank emphasizes strategic resilience amid operational challenges.
Bandhan Bank reported a substantial decline in its net profit, down 65% to Rs 372 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, a result of increasing bad loans and reduced core income.
The Kolkata-based bank had reported a Rs 1,063 crore net profit in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite a rise in total income to Rs 6,201 crore, the interest earned decreased, affecting net interest income and operating profit.
The bank's gross non-performing assets escalated to 4.96% from 4.23% a year prior. Provision and contingencies doubled to Rs 1,147 crore. MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta highlighted the resilience of the bank's strategic direction amid ongoing challenges.
