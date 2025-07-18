Bandhan Bank Faces Challenges Amid Profit Decline

Bandhan Bank reported a substantial decline in its net profit, down 65% to Rs 372 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, a result of increasing bad loans and reduced core income.

The Kolkata-based bank had reported a Rs 1,063 crore net profit in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite a rise in total income to Rs 6,201 crore, the interest earned decreased, affecting net interest income and operating profit.

The bank's gross non-performing assets escalated to 4.96% from 4.23% a year prior. Provision and contingencies doubled to Rs 1,147 crore. MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta highlighted the resilience of the bank's strategic direction amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)