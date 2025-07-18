India's Road Infrastructure: A Path to Prosperity

In a crucial address at the Road and Highways Summit in Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, underscored the transformative strides in India's road infrastructure. The Minister lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the expertise of Nitin Gadkari in driving these developments.

Malhotra highlighted the Ministry's relentless efforts over the past 11 years, crafting a sophisticated network of highways that redefine commuting in India. With significant expansions, these highways not only bridge cities but also empower communities and boost economic growth. Today, India boasts the second-largest road network globally, a testament to its infrastructure ambitions.

The Minister shared insights into the economic and employment benefits spurred by these projects. Infrastructure ventures in recent years have generated extensive employment across various sectors, and initiatives like the Delhi Decongestion Plan aim to further enhance connectivity. As highway construction continues, sustainable practices remain a priority, demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.