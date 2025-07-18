Left Menu

India's Road Infrastructure: A Path to Prosperity

Minister Harsh Malhotra emphasized the monumental advancements in India's road infrastructure at the Road and Highways Summit in Delhi. Under PM Modi's leadership, the Ministry has expanded the highway network, boosting economic growth, connectivity, and sustainable development. This effort has significantly impacted employment and environmental sustainability nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:49 IST
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra (Photo/Official Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial address at the Road and Highways Summit in Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, underscored the transformative strides in India's road infrastructure. The Minister lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the expertise of Nitin Gadkari in driving these developments.

Malhotra highlighted the Ministry's relentless efforts over the past 11 years, crafting a sophisticated network of highways that redefine commuting in India. With significant expansions, these highways not only bridge cities but also empower communities and boost economic growth. Today, India boasts the second-largest road network globally, a testament to its infrastructure ambitions.

The Minister shared insights into the economic and employment benefits spurred by these projects. Infrastructure ventures in recent years have generated extensive employment across various sectors, and initiatives like the Delhi Decongestion Plan aim to further enhance connectivity. As highway construction continues, sustainable practices remain a priority, demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.

