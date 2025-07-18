Decade of Empowerment: Gujarat's Abhayam 181 Women Helpline Marks 10 Years of Service

The Abhayam 181 Women Helpline in Gujarat, launched under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has completed ten years of steadfast service. Over 1.6 million women have relied on this platform for assistance during crises, underscoring the state's unwavering commitment to women's safety.

Strategically designed to address various challenges like domestic violence and harassment, the helpline operates around the clock, supported by a fleet of 59 rescue vans and a dedicated mobile application. These resources ensure immediate and compassionate assistance, embodying the government's promise to prioritize the welfare of women.

Substantial financial backing from the Gujarat government has fueled the helpline's growth, with over ₹37 crore allocated in recent years. The collaboration between government departments and organizations like GVK EMRI ensures a skilled response team ready to assist women in distress, reinforcing a robust safety network for all women in Gujarat.