Left Menu

Decade of Empowerment: Gujarat's Abhayam 181 Women Helpline Marks 10 Years of Service

Gujarat's Abhayam 181 Women Helpline celebrates a decade of service, assisting over 16 lakh women with crises like domestic violence and harassment. Led by PM Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the helpline offers free, 24/7 support, featuring rescue vans and a mobile app, underscoring the government's dedication to women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:49 IST
Decade of Empowerment: Gujarat's Abhayam 181 Women Helpline Marks 10 Years of Service
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Abhayam 181 Women Helpline in Gujarat, launched under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has completed ten years of steadfast service. Over 1.6 million women have relied on this platform for assistance during crises, underscoring the state's unwavering commitment to women's safety.

Strategically designed to address various challenges like domestic violence and harassment, the helpline operates around the clock, supported by a fleet of 59 rescue vans and a dedicated mobile application. These resources ensure immediate and compassionate assistance, embodying the government's promise to prioritize the welfare of women.

Substantial financial backing from the Gujarat government has fueled the helpline's growth, with over ₹37 crore allocated in recent years. The collaboration between government departments and organizations like GVK EMRI ensures a skilled response team ready to assist women in distress, reinforcing a robust safety network for all women in Gujarat.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025