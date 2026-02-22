Left Menu

Aalin Sherin: Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor Honored by PM Modi

Aalin Sherin, a 10-month-old, became Kerala's youngest organ donor after her brain death. Her parents' decision to donate her organs was acknowledged by PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting the family's strength amid grief. The donation gave new life to five individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:32 IST
Aalin Sherin: Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor Honored by PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aalin Sherin, a 10-month-old who recently became Kerala's youngest organ donor, was honored by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. Her family found solace in this recognition amid their grief after Aalin's brain death following a road accident in February.

Reji Samuel, Aalin's grandfather, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for acknowledging their courageous act, which has inspired many across the nation. Despite facing criticism, the family maintains their decision was driven by empathy and a desire to allow Aalin's legacy to positively impact others.

Organ donation efforts coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation saw Aalin's heart valves, liver, and kidneys saving the lives of five individuals, marking a touching tribute to the young girl's life and a powerful instance of altruism in the face of tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026