Aalin Sherin: Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor Honored by PM Modi

Aalin Sherin, a 10-month-old who recently became Kerala's youngest organ donor, was honored by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. Her family found solace in this recognition amid their grief after Aalin's brain death following a road accident in February.

Reji Samuel, Aalin's grandfather, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for acknowledging their courageous act, which has inspired many across the nation. Despite facing criticism, the family maintains their decision was driven by empathy and a desire to allow Aalin's legacy to positively impact others.

Organ donation efforts coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation saw Aalin's heart valves, liver, and kidneys saving the lives of five individuals, marking a touching tribute to the young girl's life and a powerful instance of altruism in the face of tragedy.

