Mystery of Electrocution: Delhi Police Investigate Suspicious Death

The Delhi Police have opened an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man, who allegedly died from electrocution at Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar, officials announced on Friday. The police received a PCR call on July 13, reporting the death of Karan Dev from Om Vihar, Phase 1A, following an alleged electrocution incident. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The deceased's family initially raised no objections to the circumstances of his death and even requested that a post-mortem be waived, according to Delhi Police. However, due to his relatively young age and to rule out unnatural causes, authorities proceeded with a post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Tensions escalated three days later, on July 16, when Karan's brother, Kunal, approached police officers expressing suspicion regarding the nature of his brother's demise.

Based on the preliminary inquiry and materials collected during inquest proceedings, a case has been filed under the appropriate legal sections, and further investigation is underway, police confirmed. More details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.