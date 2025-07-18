Left Menu

Patiala House Court Deliberates on Controversial MF Husain Paintings

The Patiala House Court reserved its order after hearing arguments over a plea seeking an FIR against a gallery for displaying MF Husain's paintings, alleged to be offensive. The decision, expected on August 4, is a focal point amid controversies regarding the artist's portrayal of Hindu deities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its decision after considering a revision petition that demands an FIR be lodged against an art gallery for allegedly showcasing objectionable paintings by the late MF Husain. The paintings in question are said to be offensive to Hindu sentiments.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurav Pratap Singh Laller took this step after noting the arguments presented by both the revisionist and the respondents. The court is slated to announce its judgment on August 4. During the proceedings, the respondents cited a Delhi High Court decision favoring Husain, but the revisionist argued that it was irrelevant to the current case focused on explicit depictions of Hindu gods.

The petition seeks to overturn a magistrate's previous decision, refusing to direct an FIR concerning the contentious artwork. Complainant Amita Sachdeva, who initiated the appeal, argues the paintings, perceived as offensive, have caused public outrage, yet the magistrate maintains that further investigation is unnecessary given the available evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

