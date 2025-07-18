Blaze Erupts at Delhi Chemical Factory

A significant fire erupted Friday evening at a chemical factory located in Delhi's Sabhapur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sonia Vihar Police Station.

Firefighting teams from both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been dispatched and are actively engaged in efforts to control the intense blaze.

The origin of the fire remains unknown at this time, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Authorities are awaiting additional details as the situation develops.