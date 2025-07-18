Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Delhi Chemical Factory

A significant fire erupted at a chemical factory in Delhi's Sabhapur area. Firefighting teams from Delhi and UP are combating the blaze. The fire's cause is still under investigation, and no casualties have been reported. Further information is awaited as operations continue.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A significant fire erupted Friday evening at a chemical factory located in Delhi's Sabhapur area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sonia Vihar Police Station.

Firefighting teams from both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been dispatched and are actively engaged in efforts to control the intense blaze.

The origin of the fire remains unknown at this time, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Authorities are awaiting additional details as the situation develops.

