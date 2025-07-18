Left Menu

NABARD's Transformative Role in Arunachal Pradesh's Rural Development

NABARD sanctioned Rs 4,613 crore for 485 infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, significantly improving rural connectivity and livelihoods. The institution is committed to sustainable rural development through initiatives like rural credit planning, micro-enterprises, and climate-resilient farming. This aligns with national priorities for cooperative-led rural economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:45 IST
NABARD's Transformative Role in Arunachal Pradesh's Rural Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has made a substantial impact by approving Rs 4,613 crore for 485 infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Announced during the bank's 44th foundation day, the funds aim to enhance rural connectivity, irrigation, and livelihood opportunities.

During the event, NABARD General Manager Damodar Mishra emphasized the institution's dedication to inclusive and sustainable development. NABARD's efforts extend to rural credit planning, digitizing primary agricultural credit societies, and promoting micro-enterprises and climate-resilient farming practices.

The event also highlighted NABARD's alignment with national priorities, focusing on building self-reliant, cooperative-led rural economies. Attended by significant figures like Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the occasion celebrated NABARD's pivotal role in Arunachal Pradesh's rural progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025