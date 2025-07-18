NABARD's Transformative Role in Arunachal Pradesh's Rural Development

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has made a substantial impact by approving Rs 4,613 crore for 485 infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Announced during the bank's 44th foundation day, the funds aim to enhance rural connectivity, irrigation, and livelihood opportunities.

During the event, NABARD General Manager Damodar Mishra emphasized the institution's dedication to inclusive and sustainable development. NABARD's efforts extend to rural credit planning, digitizing primary agricultural credit societies, and promoting micro-enterprises and climate-resilient farming practices.

The event also highlighted NABARD's alignment with national priorities, focusing on building self-reliant, cooperative-led rural economies. Attended by significant figures like Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the occasion celebrated NABARD's pivotal role in Arunachal Pradesh's rural progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)