NHRC Probes Alleged Custodial Torture in Delhi

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance following reports of a man allegedly tortured in police custody at Dwarka North Police Station, Delhi, before his death by suicide. A notice has been issued to the Delhi Police, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an investigation into media reports of a man's death by suicide following alleged torture in police custody at Dwarka North Police Station in Delhi. The NHRC has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a comprehensive report within two weeks.

Reports indicate that the victim, a contract employee at IP University from Nangli Vihar, was detained on July 10 in connection with a theft complaint by a female supervisor. He died by suicide on July 11, a day after his detention. An alleged suicide note was discovered, signaling potential human rights violations if the media claims hold true.

Further media coverage as of July 12 reveals the victim had visible injuries and was reportedly subjected to electric shocks, leading to ear swelling. His family sought medical aid at a local hospital, subsequently directing them to Indira Gandhi Hospital for specialized care. He was later found dead, hanging in his room, raising serious concerns about custodial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

