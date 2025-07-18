DRI Pune Foils Rs 7.63 Crore Crystal Meth Smuggling Attempt
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Pune has arrested a foreign national woman for smuggling crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 7.63 crore. The operation resulted in the discovery of 3.815 kg of the drug concealed in creatively designed salwar suits. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune, has apprehended a foreign national woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle crystal methamphetamine valued at Rs 7.63 crore, officials reported.
The arrest followed specific intelligence that led DRI officers, alongside Pune Customs, to intercept a bus traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru. After an intensive search, a hidden bag containing the contraband was discovered on the bus.
Upon a comprehensive inspection, officials found 3.815 kilograms of the narcotic hidden within specially designed salwar suits. The substance tested positive for amphetamine, known popularly as crystal meth. The suspect is now in custody while investigations continue under the NDPS Act, 1985.
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals in Dwarka
Election Controversy: Foreign Nationals Alleged in Bihar Voter List
Supreme Court Greenlights Election Roll Overhaul in Bihar: Foreign Nationals Under Scrutiny
Japan's New Administrative Body Addresses Foreign Nationals Surge Ahead of Election
Bihar Voter List Controversy: Sahani Demands Top Resignations Amid Foreign Nationals' Infiltration Claims