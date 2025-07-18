Left Menu

DRI Pune Foils Rs 7.63 Crore Crystal Meth Smuggling Attempt

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Pune has arrested a foreign national woman for smuggling crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 7.63 crore. The operation resulted in the discovery of 3.815 kg of the drug concealed in creatively designed salwar suits. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:55 IST
DRI Pune Foils Rs 7.63 Crore Crystal Meth Smuggling Attempt
Foreign national held with crystal meth in Pune (Image: DRI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune, has apprehended a foreign national woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle crystal methamphetamine valued at Rs 7.63 crore, officials reported.

The arrest followed specific intelligence that led DRI officers, alongside Pune Customs, to intercept a bus traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru. After an intensive search, a hidden bag containing the contraband was discovered on the bus.

Upon a comprehensive inspection, officials found 3.815 kilograms of the narcotic hidden within specially designed salwar suits. The substance tested positive for amphetamine, known popularly as crystal meth. The suspect is now in custody while investigations continue under the NDPS Act, 1985.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025