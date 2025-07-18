DRI Pune Foils Rs 7.63 Crore Crystal Meth Smuggling Attempt

In a remarkable operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune, has apprehended a foreign national woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle crystal methamphetamine valued at Rs 7.63 crore, officials reported.

The arrest followed specific intelligence that led DRI officers, alongside Pune Customs, to intercept a bus traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru. After an intensive search, a hidden bag containing the contraband was discovered on the bus.

Upon a comprehensive inspection, officials found 3.815 kilograms of the narcotic hidden within specially designed salwar suits. The substance tested positive for amphetamine, known popularly as crystal meth. The suspect is now in custody while investigations continue under the NDPS Act, 1985.