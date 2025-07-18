Gujarat Maritime University Holds Inaugural Convocation with CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to grace the inaugural convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Maritime University as the Chief Guest on July 19, as per an official press release. The event, established under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, will take place at the Aura Auditorium of Gujarat National Law University at 5 pm.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Patel will deliver the Convocation address and present Gold Medals to 13 students, of which 8 are women, acknowledging their exceptional academic achievements. The ceremony will see degrees awarded to 250 students, with 188 graduating from the LLM programme and 62 from the MBA programme.

Pankaj Joshi, the President of Gujarat Maritime University and Chief Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, will administer the oath to the graduates and provide an address from the chair. The university, managed by the Gujarat Maritime Board, aims to be a hub for maritime education, research, and development, focusing on closing the knowledge gap in the industry.

The University aspires to become a global leader in maritime education and training, enhancing human capital in the maritime industry worldwide. Initially, it will offer programs in commercial maritime sectors such as maritime law, shipping finance, maritime management, and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)