Left Menu

Gujarat Maritime University Holds Inaugural Convocation with CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Maritime University will hold its first convocation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as the Chief Guest. The event will see 250 students graduate, with 13 receiving Gold Medals for academic excellence. The University aims to be a global hub for maritime education and professional training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:56 IST
Gujarat Maritime University Holds Inaugural Convocation with CM Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to grace the inaugural convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Maritime University as the Chief Guest on July 19, as per an official press release. The event, established under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, will take place at the Aura Auditorium of Gujarat National Law University at 5 pm.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Patel will deliver the Convocation address and present Gold Medals to 13 students, of which 8 are women, acknowledging their exceptional academic achievements. The ceremony will see degrees awarded to 250 students, with 188 graduating from the LLM programme and 62 from the MBA programme.

Pankaj Joshi, the President of Gujarat Maritime University and Chief Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, will administer the oath to the graduates and provide an address from the chair. The university, managed by the Gujarat Maritime Board, aims to be a hub for maritime education, research, and development, focusing on closing the knowledge gap in the industry.

The University aspires to become a global leader in maritime education and training, enhancing human capital in the maritime industry worldwide. Initially, it will offer programs in commercial maritime sectors such as maritime law, shipping finance, maritime management, and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Toxic Heat: WHO Report Links Rising Temperatures and Pollution to Health Crises

Chhattisgarh’s Health Scheme Reaches Millions, Yet Struggles With Cost Efficiency

Sustainability Challenges in Cineraria Cultivation: A Life Cycle Perspective from Iran

Governance and Garbage: Tracing Dhaka’s Solid Waste Regime Over Five Decades

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025