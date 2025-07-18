India's Creative Tech Revolution: IICT and WAVES 2025 Transform the Media Landscape

The inaugural ceremony of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) marked a significant advancement in India's education and media sectors. Held at the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) complex, the event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Coinciding with the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), the event underlines PM Narendra Modi's vision for bolstering India's creative economy. The Maharashtra Government committed Rs 150 crore to this initiative, aimed at propelling the nation's entertainment industry onto a global stage.

The IICT campuses will offer advanced programs in key sectors such as VFX, post-production, XR, gaming, and animation. Collaborating with tech giants like Google and Microsoft, the institute seeks to arm creators with cutting-edge skills and transform India into a creative superpower.

(With inputs from agencies.)