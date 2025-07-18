Left Menu

Rebuilding Syria: Energy Giants Return to Power War-Torn Nation

Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG will create a masterplan to rebuild Syria's energy sector, devastated by civil war. The initiative follows the lifting of U.S. sanctions and aims to boost oil, gas, and electricity production, essential for the country's economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S.-based firms Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG are set to devise a strategic masterplan aimed at revitalizing Syria's oil, gas, and power sectors, which have suffered tremendous damage during the 14-year civil conflict. This move follows the recent lifting of stringent U.S. sanctions by President Donald Trump.

The collaboration intends to explore new avenues in energy production and restore power generation capacities. Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, revealed in a statement to Reuters that the plan will span the energy value chain, with efforts to stimulate exploration, production, and electricity generation in the region.

Despite the complex geopolitical situation, Syria seeks to attract private investments to restore its crippled energy infrastructure. The firms will focus on areas west of the Euphrates River, currently under government control, opening new prospects for American investors as political relations with Damascus evolve.

