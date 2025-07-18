Rebuilding Syria: Energy Giants Return to Power War-Torn Nation

In a significant development, U.S.-based firms Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG are set to devise a strategic masterplan aimed at revitalizing Syria's oil, gas, and power sectors, which have suffered tremendous damage during the 14-year civil conflict. This move follows the recent lifting of stringent U.S. sanctions by President Donald Trump.

The collaboration intends to explore new avenues in energy production and restore power generation capacities. Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, revealed in a statement to Reuters that the plan will span the energy value chain, with efforts to stimulate exploration, production, and electricity generation in the region.

Despite the complex geopolitical situation, Syria seeks to attract private investments to restore its crippled energy infrastructure. The firms will focus on areas west of the Euphrates River, currently under government control, opening new prospects for American investors as political relations with Damascus evolve.