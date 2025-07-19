Australia Ships M1A1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Amid Conflict

Australia has delivered M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, part of a $160 million package supporting Ukraine against Russia. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed the handover of most of the 49 tanks, with the remainder expected soon.

The tanks represent a fraction of the A$1.5 billion aid Australia has pledged. Canberra has also imposed export bans on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia and sanctioned around 1,000 Russian individuals and entities in response to the conflict.

This year, Australia's center-left Labor government strongly criticized Russia, labeling it the aggressor, and endorsed resolving the war on Kyiv's terms.