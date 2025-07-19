Empowering Women: How Leimalen Foods is Redefining Manipur's Culinary Scene

In the bustling Top Makha Leikai area of Imphal, 45-year-old entrepreneur Nongthombam Rita is making waves in the culinary world with her initiative, Leimalen Foods. What started as a modest tea and snack stall outside her house has expanded into a successful business, integrating tradition with innovation.

Rita's standout creation, Chakhao Gulla, a sweet dish crafted from Manipur's native black rice, has garnered widespread acclaim across the state. The concept emerged during the Ningol Chakouba festival, a celebration of traditional foods, prompting Rita to rent machinery from the District Industries Centre in 2020 to increase production. Due to the rising popularity, she acquired a second-hand machine and continued production from her home.

According to Rita, "Chakhao Gulla has been produced since 2014. In 2020, I borrowed a machine from the DIC and started making the products. Later, the Manipur Organic Mission Agency assisted me with a loan." Today, Leimalen Foods employs about 20 local women, who craft these traditional snacks while adhering to modern packaging and hygiene standards. For many, like Laishram Sushini, this employment offers a steady income and financial empowerment alongside family duties.

This enterprise not only preserves Manipur's rich culinary heritage but also offers economic opportunities for local women. During festive seasons, such as Ningol Chakouba, the demand for Rita's products skyrockets, quickly clearing shelves across the state.

With backing from local agencies and a steadfast vision, Nongthombam Rita aspires to showcase Manipur's flavors beyond its borders. Her journey exemplifies resilience, entrepreneurship, and community-driven growth. (ANI)

