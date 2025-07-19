Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Apprehended in Covert Operation

Delhi police apprehended illegal Bangladeshi immigrants involved in criminal activities in the Mukherjee Nagar area. After a covert operation, three migrants were caught; their identities confirmed via mobile data from Bangladesh. Police are initiating deportation proceedings. Similar operations previously nabbed five suspects in the Palam area. Further investigation is ongoing.

Three Bangaldeshi Nationals apprehended (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, involved in begging and other unlawful activities, were apprehended by Delhi Police in the Mukherjee Nagar area during the intervening night of July 14-15. The operation followed credible intelligence on suspicious movements of Bangladeshi nationals in the region.

Post-arrest verifications included document scrutiny and confirmation of nationality via mobile data from Bangladesh. Police discovered three IDs and smartphones equipped with the banned IMO app, confirming their illegal stay in India. The detainees were reportedly involved in rag-picking and petty theft across the North-West District.

Deportation processes are underway in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. This follows a recent operation where five illegal Bangladeshi migrants were detained in the Palam area. Identified without valid documents, they admitted to entering India illegally in 2017. Further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

