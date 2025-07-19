Left Menu

APS Bhopal Dominates Cluster Level Quiz at MANIT

The Cluster Level Quiz 2025, organized by Army Public School Bhopal and hosted by the Quizzers' Club MANIT, saw APS Bhopal emerge victorious. The event, featuring teams from six Army Public Schools, tested students on various topics. Colonel AK Sugandhi lauded the professionalism and enthusiasm at the event.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) campus became a hub of intellectual fervor on July 18 as the Cluster Level Quiz Competition 2025 unfolded, organized by Army Public School (APS) Bhopal. The event brought together students from six Army Public Schools across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Hosted by the Quizzers' Club MANIT, the quiz featured teams from APS Bhopal, Jhansi, Sagar, Babina, Gwalior, and Kamptee. The students of MANIT not only curated the quiz content but also assumed the role of quizmasters, infusing the competition with a vibrant, collegiate atmosphere.

The contest showcased a variety of topics, including the Indian Army, current affairs, and prominent Indian personalities. APS Bhopal secured the top position, with APS Sagar as the runner-up. Colonel AK Sugandhi praised the event's organizers for their professionalism and the enthusiastic involvement of MANIT students, marking the event as a celebration of knowledge and teamwork.

