HDFC Bank's June Quarter Blues: A Slight Dip in Profits

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in India, witnessed a minor setback as it reported a 1.31% decline in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter, amounting to Rs 16,258 crore.

Despite this, the standalone profits saw a rise, reaching Rs 18,155 crore from Rs 16,174 crore a year prior. The bank's total income surged to Rs 99,200 crore, highlighting a robust growth trajectory.

However, challenges persist with increased total expenditure pegged at Rs 63,467 crore, a narrowed net interest margin, and a rise in non-performing assets ratio to 1.4%.