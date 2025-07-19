Left Menu

HDFC Bank's June Quarter Blues: A Slight Dip in Profits

HDFC Bank reported a 1.31% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,258 crore for June 2025. The standalone net profit rose to Rs 18,155 crore. Total income increased to Rs 99,200 crore, with expenditures at Rs 63,467 crore. Key challenges include narrowed net interest margin and higher non-performing assets.

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in India, witnessed a minor setback as it reported a 1.31% decline in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter, amounting to Rs 16,258 crore.

Despite this, the standalone profits saw a rise, reaching Rs 18,155 crore from Rs 16,174 crore a year prior. The bank's total income surged to Rs 99,200 crore, highlighting a robust growth trajectory.

However, challenges persist with increased total expenditure pegged at Rs 63,467 crore, a narrowed net interest margin, and a rise in non-performing assets ratio to 1.4%.

