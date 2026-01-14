Left Menu

Jollibee Sets Sights on Standalone International Venture with U.S. Listing

Jollibee Foods Corp plans to spin off its international business for a U.S. stock exchange listing by late 2027. The move is expected to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and leverage the U.S. capital markets' expertise. Jollibee's international growth outpaces its overall expansion, signaling promising potential.

Jollibee Foods Corp is gearing up to spin off its international operations for listing on a U.S. stock exchange by late 2027, according to the company's global Chief Financial Officer, Richard Shin. The Philippine fast-food giant aims to streamline its operations while retaining its Manila listing for domestic business.

Jollibee's international business shows immense potential, accounting for 6,800 of the company's 10,300 stores by the end of last year's third quarter. The segment has enjoyed a compound annual growth rate of 26.7% over the past 15 quarters, significantly surpassing the group's overall expansion rate of 15.1%, underscores Shin.

Listing in the United States could offer Jollibee's international business greater liquidity and broader analyst coverage, tapping into the capital markets' vast investor base skilled in valuating global consumer growth companies. Operating in 33 countries, Jollibee continues to expand its flagship and multi-brand portfolio internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

