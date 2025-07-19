Left Menu

Union Bank of India Sees Profit and Capital Adequacy Rise Amid Net Interest Decline

Union Bank of India reported a 12% rise in net profit to Rs 4,116 crore for Q1 FY25, alongside improvements in asset quality and capital adequacy. Although net interest income declined, the bank showed progress with reduced NPAs and an increase in total business volume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:51 IST
Union Bank of India Sees Profit and Capital Adequacy Rise Amid Net Interest Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Union Bank of India has announced a 12% increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year, reaching Rs 4,116 crore. The Mumbai-based bank experienced this rise over Rs 3,679 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year.

The bank's total income saw a growth, climbing from Rs 30,874 crore to Rs 31,791 crore year over year, according to a recent regulatory filing. Interest earnings increased, though net interest income suffered a decline to Rs 9,113 crore from Rs 9,412 crore.

Despite a reduction in operating profit by 11%, Union Bank's asset quality improved markedly, with gross non-performing assets dipping and the provision coverage ratio strengthening. As a result, the total business spiked by 5% to Rs 22,14,422 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025