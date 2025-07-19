Union Bank of India Sees Profit and Capital Adequacy Rise Amid Net Interest Decline

State-owned Union Bank of India has announced a 12% increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year, reaching Rs 4,116 crore. The Mumbai-based bank experienced this rise over Rs 3,679 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year.

The bank's total income saw a growth, climbing from Rs 30,874 crore to Rs 31,791 crore year over year, according to a recent regulatory filing. Interest earnings increased, though net interest income suffered a decline to Rs 9,113 crore from Rs 9,412 crore.

Despite a reduction in operating profit by 11%, Union Bank's asset quality improved markedly, with gross non-performing assets dipping and the provision coverage ratio strengthening. As a result, the total business spiked by 5% to Rs 22,14,422 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)